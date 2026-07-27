Developed entirely with domestic and national resources by the General Directorate of Public Security, the app titled "Women Emergency Assistance Notification System" (KADES) is an official emergency intervention system implemented in Türkiye.

Available on both iOS and Android devices, the application allows users to alert law enforcement with a single tap. Once activated, it instantly shares the user's location with the police call center, enabling officers to respond as quickly as possible.

Launched in 2018 as part of the Interior Ministry's efforts to strengthen public security through digital technologies, KADES has become one of the country's most widely used safety applications. The app has been downloaded 9,859,147 times, bringing it close to the 10 million milestone, while security teams respond to alerts in an average of five minutes.

Since its introduction, KADES has received 239,356 emergency notifications. Of these, 152,974 were verified as genuine emergencies, while 86,382 were determined to be false alarms, meaning that nearly 64% of all notifications required police intervention.

Authorities emphasize that every alert received through KADES is treated as a potential life-threatening emergency. Because the nature of an incident cannot be confirmed until officers arrive at the scene, all reports trigger an immediate response regardless of whether they ultimately prove to be genuine or false alarms.

To improve accessibility, KADES is available not only in Turkish but also in 10 additional languages, allowing more women to access emergency assistance whenever they need it.

Tightened security methods

Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi on Monday stated that KADES application enables women to swiftly reach security units whenever they are in need.

Çiftçi said that, "Ensuring that women feel safe is an ongoing responsibility of the state that goes beyond more intervention at the moment an incident occurs."

He also added, "We view KADES as more than just a mobile app it is a direct safety line established between women and the state in times of danger. I urge women who have not yet used app to keep KADES on hand and to use it without hesitation the moment they feel threatened."

Çiftçi noted, "Calls made using location data are routed to our nearest security team. We will continue to mobilize all the resources of our technology, our staff, and our protective mechanisms to build a future in Türkiye where not a single woman loses her life to violence and where all women feel safe in every aspect of life."

Meanwhile in addition to KADES, the electronic ankle monitor system is also being actively used in the fight against violence against women.

According to the ministry's data, a total of 13,803 cases have been monitored using the electronic ankle monitor system since 2021. While the monitoring period has ended for 12,327 of these cases, active monitoring continues for 1,476 cases across 70 provinces.

Offenders subject to electronic monitoring are observed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at the Ministry's Electronic Monitoring Center.

If the person subject to the order violates the distance specified in the court order by approaching the protected individual, entering a restricted area, or attempting to remove the electronic ankle monitor, an alert is triggered in the system. Upon receiving the alert, the protected individual is notified, and the nearest security team is dispatched to the area.