Türkiye's central province of Kayseri unveiled a comprehensive zero-waste strategy on Thursday as part of a nationwide initiative aimed at strengthening environmental sustainability, resource efficiency and climate resilience.

The road map, announced at the Kayseri Zero Waste Workshop Results Conference, outlines short-, medium- and long-term targets covering water conservation, waste management, circular economy practices, renewable energy and sustainable urban development.

The conference was organized by the Zero Waste Foundation under the auspices of the Kayseri Governor's Office in cooperation with Erciyes University, local environmental and agricultural authorities, and the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality.

A new Kayseri Provincial Zero Waste Council was also established to monitor implementation of the targets, with meetings scheduled twice a year.

The initiative forms part of a broader program that the foundation plans to expand to all 81 provinces of Türkiye, building on the country's Zero Waste movement launched in 2017 under the leadership of first lady Emine Erdoğan.

One of region's most important cities

Speaking at the conference, Zero Waste Foundation Chair Samed Ağırbaş said the initiative sought to combine environmental responsibility with Türkiye's industrial development through locally tailored action plans.

"Today we are announcing a new road map for a city that brings together Anatolia's manufacturing strength with environmental responsibility," Ağırbaş said.

Zero Waste Foundation Chair Samed Ağırbaş delivers a speech at the Kayseri Zero Waste Workshop Results Conference, Kayseri, central Türkiye, July 9, 2026. (Courtesy of Zero Waste Foundation)

He said the movement, which originated in Türkiye, has now reached all 81 provinces and gained recognition in 193 countries after the United Nations designated March 30 as International Day of Zero Waste.

"Kayseri is one of the region's most important cities. Kayseri is a symbol of hard work and entrepreneurship. It ranks among the most important actors in Türkiye's development story. Our industrialists will make new investments to produce environmentally friendly products, and as citizens, we will also contribute to this journey by making changes in our city's culture," said Ağırbaş.

"Processes that are not part of the sustainability ecosystem have no chance of survival in the long term. We must make Zero Waste a way of life. Starting today, Kayseri will move forward on the path to becoming a new kind of city, one with production that conserves resources, city management that reduces waste, and a culture of environmentally conscious citizenship."

Kayseri's strong industrial base

Kayseri Governor Gökmen Çiçek said the province's strong industrial base made efficient resource use increasingly important.

"Production that does not prioritize zero waste may appear successful in the short term, but it will ultimately leave us behind," he said, noting Kayseri's importance as one of Türkiye's leading manufacturing centers.

Kayseri Governor Gökmen Çiçek speaks at the Kayseri Zero Waste Workshop Results Conference, Kayseri, central Türkiye, July 9, 2026. (Courtesy of Zero Waste Foundation)

"We are a province that generates $4 billion in exports, produces one out of every two chairs and seven out of every ten beds in Türkiye," said Çiçek.

"If we cannot incorporate waste into the economic circular process, the scale of waste will be much greater. Initiatives related to zero waste are of great importance to our city."

Fight against global pollution

Ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) MP for Kayseri, Ayşe Böhürler, pointed to the global waste trade in which she said developed countries send their waste to less developed countries.

"It is our responsibility as human beings to protect our planet. We must all prepare to fight against global pollution," Böhürler said.

Justice and Development Party (AK Party) MP for Kayseri Ayşe Böhürler addresses the Kayseri Zero Waste Workshop Results Conference, Kayseri, central Türkiye, July 9, 2026. (Courtesy of Zero Waste Foundation)

Professor Fatih Altun, rector of Erciyes University, said they are taking steps to transition from traditional education systems to more modern, digital systems.

"We have implemented a digital electronic document management system," Altun noted, adding that Türkiye has taken a leading and exemplary role in the area on the world stage.

Priorities

According to the strategy document, Kayseri's priorities include reducing water losses in municipal networks and agriculture, expanding drip irrigation, cutting food waste, promoting industrial symbiosis in organized industrial zones and encouraging the reuse and repair of products.

The road map also includes expanding electric public transport infrastructure, increasing renewable energy use and strengthening recycling systems for batteries, electronic waste and used oils.

Professor Fatih Altun, rector of Erciyes University, speaks at the Kayseri Zero Waste Workshop Results Conference, Kayseri, central Türkiye, July 9, 2026. (Courtesy of Zero Waste Foundation)

It also aims to accelerate the transition to electronic document management in public institutions, expand zero-waste education and establish new financing mechanisms for environmental projects.

The province identified drought, declining water resources, rising energy and water consumption, climate risks to agriculture, waste management challenges and rapid urbanization among its principal environmental risks.

Authorities also announced a "2027 Kayseri Zero Waste Year" vision intended to mobilize public institutions, businesses, universities and civil society around the province's sustainability objectives.