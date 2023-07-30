Derived from centuries-old trees in the region and exported mainly to Arabic countries and the United States, Kilis olive oil obtained from the oil-rich olive trees unique to the province in Türkiye's southeast now sets its sights on the European market.

Recognized as one of the olive production areas in the country, the olive oil extracted from over 3 million fruit-bearing trees in the city is cherished in kitchens for its aroma, distinctive taste and health benefits.

And currently, due to the drought in countries with intense olive oil production, attention has turned to Türkiye.

In Kilis, this season is expected to bring smiles to producers' faces in terms of both yield and price.

Professor Nazım Şekeroğlu, the president of the Kilis Olive Research and Development Association (KIZADER), told Anadolu Agency (AA) that a 4,500-year-old olive seed was found in Oylum Höyük. After genetic studies, he believes that Kilis's oil-rich olive trees will be recorded as the ancestor of olives worldwide.

"We can say that olives produced throughout Kilis grow entirely through natural means without the use of fertilizers and agricultural chemicals," said Şekeroğlu, adding that Kilis oil-rich olives, adapted to the region over the years, are less affected by extreme cold and excessive heat compared to other olive varieties.

Şekeroğlu said that despite this year being a "low yield year" in Kilis and the flowering period for olives was cool, the pollination was quite successful, leading them to expect good yield.

"We believe Kilis oil-rich olives will be much less affected by extreme heat than other varieties," said Şekeroğlu.

He added the olive yield in Kilis is around an average of 27,000 tons, and despite this year being a "low yield year," they expect to achieve a yield close to these figures.

Şekeroğlu mentioned that a successful season in olives produced approximately 6,000-8,000 tons of olive oil and warned about the possibility of adulteration in olive oil due to low yield and high prices.

"In Kilis, there are approximately 3 million olive trees that bear yield. The average oil yield from these trees is over 30%. In fact, in the later stages, it can reach yields of up to 50% by January during harvest season. This is because Kilis oil-rich olive trees have the highest oil content among olive trees worldwide. Their lesser susceptibility to climate change and environmental conditions indicates that normal yields will be obtained in Kilis compared to other regions," he explained.

Şekeroğlu said that about 500 tons of olive oil were exported directly or indirectly from Kilis last season, and he highlighted that movement in the Kilis olive oil market has begun, with many companies turning their eyes to the region.

"Kilis olive oil has already started to be recognized worldwide with the gold medals it has received in recent years. With the special fatty acids we have discovered through our scientific studies, such as omega-7 fatty acids and nervonic acid, it will become a prominent olive oil product in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries, particularly beneficial for diseases like Alzheimer's and cancer in the coming years," Şekeroğlu maintained.

Şekeroğlu emphasized that Kilis olive oil is also gaining prominence in terms of quality in Türkiye, and he noted that the oil produced here will become a sought-after olive oil in the world market.