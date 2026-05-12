Young people from across the Muslim world gathered in Konya, central Türkiye, on Monday as the historic city officially launched the Konya OIC Youth Capital 2026 program with a ceremony centered on diplomacy, culture and international youth cooperation.

Held at the Selçuklu Congress Center, the opening ceremony brought together government officials, international delegates and youth representatives from different countries under the leadership of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF).

Throughout the event, speakers described Konya not only as a city with deep historical and spiritual roots, but also as a place where new conversations about the future of the Muslim world can emerge through younger generations.

Taha Ayhan, president of the ICYF, described Konya as more than simply a host city during the opening ceremony, calling it “a capital of the heart” for the Muslim world because of its philosophical, cultural and spiritual legacy.

Speaking to Daily Sabah on the sidelines of the ceremony, Ayhan said Konya was selected after competing against cities including Tashkent, Tabriz and Dakar, adding that the choice reflected the city’s unique combination of history, infrastructure and international experience.

“Konya carries an immense historical and cultural heritage,” he said. “It has long been one of the spiritual centers of the Islamic world while also developing into a modern and internationally connected city with strong infrastructure and experience in hosting global events.”

Ayhan pointed to Konya’s growing international profile through events such as the Islamic Solidarity Games and its recognition as a European cycling capital, saying the city already has experience welcoming global audiences.

But beyond its international reputation, he said, Konya offers young visitors something more personal.

“In Konya, you can experience tranquility, coexistence and peace,” he said. “Young people who come here will not only discover culture and history, but also build friendships, cultural bridges and long-lasting connections.”

Throughout 2026, Konya is expected to host camps, cultural activities, media trainings, competitions and international forums aimed at bringing together young people from across the Muslim world.

Ayhan also highlighted planned initiatives related to Palestine and Gaza, saying Konya’s strong public support for the Palestinian cause made it one of the most meaningful places to organize such programs.

“One of the best places in the world to organize programs for Gaza and Palestine is Konya,” he said. “The city has shown a principled and unwavering stance in defending justice and human rights.”

Among the major events expected during the Youth Capital year is a “Gaza Tribunal Aftermath Forum,” which will bring together members of the Gaza Tribunal initiative to discuss its legal and political findings and ways to maintain international attention on Gaza.

ICYF is also working on plans for a friendship football tournament in Konya involving the Palestinian national team alongside historic European clubs and a Turkish club.

“We hope to welcome the Palestinian national team to Konya within the context of the Youth Capital programs,” Ayhan said.

Young participants from across the Muslim world attend the opening ceremony of Konya OIC Youth Capital 2026, Konya, Türkiye, May 11, 2026. (Courtesy of ICYF)

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak said Türkiye sees youth cooperation across the Muslim world as an important foundation for building a more just and prosperous future.

Bak described young people as one of the Islamic world’s greatest strengths and said a generation shaped by faith, history and culture would play a leading role in strengthening solidarity among Muslim nations.

He also praised Konya’s experience in hosting major international events, including the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games, saying the city’s infrastructure, youth population and hospitality make it well positioned to carry the title of OIC Youth Capital.

Konya Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Uğur Ibrahim Altay described the city as a place where the energy of youth meets the deep-rooted legacy of Islamic civilization.

Addressing young participants at the ceremony, he said the future of a more just and peaceful world depends on a generation guided by knowledge, compassion and moral responsibility. Quoting the 13th-century Muslim scholar Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi, Altay said: “What is justice? Giving water to trees. What is oppression? Watering the thorn.”

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is an international body bringing together 57 Muslim-majority countries to promote cooperation in areas ranging from politics and economic development to culture, education and humanitarian issues across the Muslim world.

Organized by the ICYF, the OIC Youth Capital program selects one city each year from across the Muslim world to host youth-focused events ranging from leadership forums and cultural festivals to sports and educational initiatives.

Istanbul became the first OIC Youth Capital in 2015, while Morocco’s Marrakesh held the title in 2025 before passing it to Konya for 2026.