As winter descends upon Türkiye's Kars-Ardahan border, Çıldır Lake, spreading across 123 square kilometers (76.43 square miles), reveals its enchanting icy facade, beckoning both national and international tourists.

Recently, ice layers have begun forming on the surface of Çıldır Lake, the Eastern Anatolia Region's second-largest lake, following Lake Van.

The lake's frozen expanse has commenced drawing visitors, particularly at Taşbaşı village in Arpaçay district, Kars.

Set against a backdrop of snowy-white surroundings, horse-drawn sleigh rides await eager citizens along the lake's shore. These sleighs, primed and prepared in the Arpaçay district, anticipate the lake's ice to thicken adequately before venturing onto it.

Expressing admiration for Çıldır Lake's natural splendor, Istanbul visitor Ilayda Üstünakın shared her appreciation, expressing a wish to fully explore the lake.

"Çıldır Lake is an incredible sight; we thoroughly enjoyed it. Regrettably, we couldn't get to it this time, but we plan to return, hopefully by the end of December," she said.

Similarly enamored with their trip to Kars, Aslı Balcı exclaimed: "Today, we marveled at Çıldır Lake's beauty. Although we couldn't experience sleigh riding this time, we hope to return soon."

Photographer Özgen Beşli emphasized Çıldır Lake's significance as a tourism hub for Kars, highlighting its scenic allure in winter. "This lake offers captivating vistas, especially during the winter months."

"It typically starts freezing from the Taşbaşı village on the Arpaçay side, and by late December, it's completely frozen, allowing sleds to traverse its surface," Beşli remarked.

Extending an invitation to local and foreign tourists and photographers, Beşli described the lake's myriad of attractions, including sled rides, snowmobile excursions and the unique experience of photographing individuals fishing in an Eskimo style.

"Çıldır Lake is a remarkable destination. Visitors can engage in various activities and capture unforgettable moments," Beşli concluded.