Thousands of artifacts discovered during excavations at the ancient city of Elaiussa Sebasta, featuring a necropolis, ancient theater, cistern, aqueducts and kilns from the Byzantine and Roman periods, have been restored and handed over to the museum in Mersin, southern Türkiye.

The ancient city of Elaiussa Sebasta, situated in the Ayaş neighborhood of Erdemli district alongside the Mersin-Antalya D400 highway, has been a significant trade and production center for 29 seasons of excavation work, covering an area of 23 hectares.

This ongoing excavation sheds light on history; various works have been conducted over the years, including identification, classification, drawing, photography and restoration-conservation of numerous artifacts.

Asena Kızılarslanoğlu, the head of the excavation and the head of the Archaeology Department at Kastamonu University, reported that more than 5,000 artifacts have been delivered to the Mersin Museum, with 880 of them in just the last four years.

"The 29th season of excavation work, supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, has concluded this year," stated Kızılarslanoğlu. She noted that this season focused on on-site cleaning and restoring artifacts in storage.

Kızılarslanoğlu provided information about the work, saying: "We have delivered over 5,000 artifacts from the Elaiussa Sebasta excavation to the Mersin Museum after completing their restoration. These artifacts include amphorae, jars, everyday-use vessels, lamps, plates, coins, jewelry, ornaments, legendarium, glass items and grave gifts. Notably, we delivered 880 artifacts to the museum in the last four years; as the city was a port town and very active in trade, there is a significant diversity of finds."

She emphasized that the excavation would continue not only to uncover new finds but also to focus on restoration and environmental arrangements to open the area to tourism. "The artifacts from the excavations continue to be delivered to the museum and will keep coming. The city is large, and it has had an active trade life during both the Roman and Byzantine periods, resulting in a wide variety of finds."

"New discoveries will emerge from the excavations, we currently have many artifact groups in storage that need restoration, once all restorations are completed, they will be delivered to the Mersin Museum. This number will increase each year. Seeing these artifacts in the museum's exhibition halls will make us and the visitors happy," she remarked.

Kızılarslanoğlu also mentioned that they are working on on-site restoration. "We have moved past the serious planning and program stages for the upcoming season's restoration and excavation work, the map of our city has been redrawn, revealing the extent of the area, and it becomes evident that a vast ancient city will emerge if opened to tourism," she concluded.