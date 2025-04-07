The Ministry of Health is launching a comprehensive nationwide campaign to increase health literacy across Türkiye, aligning with its "Healthy Türkiye Century" vision. The initiative will involve both the education and health care sectors.

Muhammed Atak, director general of Health Improvement, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the goal is to enhance the public's health literacy and provide citizens with the knowledge to take control of their health.

Atak emphasized that improving the public's understanding of health issues and encouraging individuals to take an active role in their health management is a central aim of the campaign.

He highlighted that health should not only be seen as a physical condition, stating, "Health is a state of well-being, including mental, physical and emotional aspects. We emphasize this at every opportunity. For individuals to reach full well-being, they must be aware of their health responsibilities and take necessary steps, which will significantly strengthen this process."

Atak added that under the leadership of Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu, the ministry is introducing a new health model that is protective, developmental and productive, in line with the "Healthy Türkiye Century" vision. One of the main objectives is to strengthen primary health care services and focus on preventive health services.

He emphasized the importance of correctly assessing the current state of health literacy in the country. Atak noted that the results of the "Türkiye Health Literacy Level and Associated Factors" study provide important data for shaping the future steps. "We now have concrete data regarding the public's health literacy. Based on these findings, we are preparing a new action plan. This year, we aim to launch an inclusive program involving 35 external stakeholders, encouraging active public participation," he said.

Atak mentioned that they are working on a comprehensive and multidimensional approach, which includes addressing hospital settings and targeting specific groups such as those with chronic diseases, the elderly and children. Communication processes also play a significant role, and they aim to create new awareness about health literacy in society through this approach.

Atak noted that when comparing the 2018 and 2024 results of the "Türkiye Health Literacy Level and Associated Factors" study, there has been a significant increase in health literacy. "We can observe an increase of around 15%. Access to information, especially with the widespread use of digital platforms, has greatly improved. However, we still have a considerable distance to cover in terms of applying this information to daily life," he explained.

He also pointed out that, according to current data, one in two people in Türkiye has insufficient health literacy, meaning that the level is still below 50%. "To reverse this situation, we are launching a strong and inclusive health education campaign. We will be in the field with our teachers to help students learn about their bodies, maintain their health and raise awareness about being healthy."

Atak emphasized the need for a collective effort to improve health literacy, particularly focusing on school-age children. "It's crucial to enrich children's knowledge and contribute to their education. Through the 'Healthy Child, Healthy Future' program, we are launching an educational mobilization targeting students and teachers in schools. We are seriously involving students in the educational process, starting a new campaign," he said.

Atak also discussed how hospitals are a key part of the new health literacy action plan. "We will work to ensure that health workers at health care institutions guide citizens effectively in their health-related matters. We know that the contributions and information provided by health workers will significantly improve the public's access to quality information," he added.

He noted that pharmacists are also one of the most important links in the health care system. "After entering and leaving the health care system, pharmacists are crucial. We aim to involve pharmacists in this process and actively include them in the fight for better health literacy."

"The final touches of pharmacists and ensuring that people leave with accurate information are critical. We will also organize training programs on health literacy for those with chronic diseases and other high-risk groups. The ministry’s directorates will contribute to the health literacy campaign by intensifying their efforts," Atak concluded.