Accelerating large-scale urban renewal projects, northwest Yalova province has completed the installation of temporary accommodation for the residents in a neighborhood where 718 unsafe houses will be demolished and rebuilt within the scope of the "urban transformation" earthquake-safety project, according to reports released Monday.

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred on Aug. 17, 1999, in the Gölcük district of Kocaeli caused immense destruction in nearby Yalova – the smallest Turkish province, laying on the shores of the Marmara Sea, causing widespread damage to many residences and workplaces.

Aiming to complete the transformation in the city, where some 65% of the buildings were renewed after the earthquake, Yalova Municipality has started to work on a 100-decare area, especially in the Bağlarbaşı neighborhood, considered to be at great risk.

According to the reports, the municipality is providing two-room containers, equipped with a bathroom and toilet. So far, the container city hosts 60 containers and as per officials, it would contribute to the acceleration of the urban transformation in this region.

Yalova Mayor Mustafa Tutuk told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they aim to both accelerate the transformation and ensure a comfortable wait for citizens by setting up the container city in question.

Elaborating on the details of the ongoing process, Tutuk noted that it is the first time the municipality is conducting such urban transformation work in the city, highlighting the works are conducted in line with the instructions of the government.

Adding that they plan to increase the number of containers and are going forward with the preparation in the region by taking into consideration the needs of citizens, Tutuk emphasized that the urban transformation in Yalova is not limited to the works in Bağlarbaşı.

"A tender has been made on an area of 100 decares and now 50% of (our) Bağlarbaşı neighborhood has been cleared. We will complete this urban transformation project, consisting of 718 residences and 30 workplaces," he explained, adding that once when the project is complete, the citizens who stay in these containers will move into their homes.

In addition, Tutuk noted that the renewal of the five to six-story buildings in the city is expected to continue, while they expect to meet the needs for reserve spaces in the form of the containers that are being constructed.

Urban transformation across the country, spearheaded by new regulations and the formation of the "National Shield Model," has especially gained pace following the devastating pair of earthquakes from early February.