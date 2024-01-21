As the semester break beckons, both local and international tourists are choosing enchanting destinations for their holidays. Abant Lake National Park in Bolu, the historic houses of Safranbolu, Sakarya's tourism hub, Sapanca, and the picturesque blend of history and nature in Amasra are all gearing up to host guests during the upcoming semester break.

Safranbolu

Safranbolu, a renowned destination for both local and international visitors, boasts natural beauty covering 65% of its land in lush forests. The district in Karabük, included on UNESCO's World Heritage List, entices tourists with its historical mansions, inns, baths, mosques, fountains and bridges dating back to the Ottoman period.

As the semester break approaches, preparations are underway in this historically rich area featuring traditional houses from the 18th to 20th centuries. These well-preserved three-story mansions, with six to eight rooms each, have been aesthetically designed to cater to various needs. Boutique hotels housed in restored mansions are the preferred accommodation, contributing to an 85% occupancy rate, and are anticipated to reach full capacity during the semester break.

Safranbolu Tourism Operators Association President Şebnem Urgancıoğlu expressed expectations for heightened activity during the semester. With reservations already pouring in, Urgancıoğlu highlighted the district's appeal even during the winter, emphasizing that activity surges during the semester break, given the significant price hikes in alternative destinations.

Notably, the Keltepe Ski Center has kicked off the ski season, presenting an ideal spot for skiing enthusiasts. Urgancıoğlu highlighted Safranbolu's strategic location, seamlessly blending history, nature and culture, making it easily accessible from various parts of Türkiye.

Abant Lake

Located around 35 kilometers (22 miles) from the city center, Abant Lake National Park provides a serene escape for day trips or overnight stays. Visitors can immerse themselves in the beauty of the white-covered forest area, enjoy picnics in designated spots and partake in ice-skating on the lake. With the semester break approaching, two hotels in the area are experiencing a high demand, reaching an impressive 90% occupancy rate.

Sapanca

Nestled in the heart of Sakarya, Sapanca, renowned for its scenic landscapes, lake and recreational offerings, is gearing up for a bustling semester break. The city, a preferred destination for both local and international tourists due to its proximity to Ankara and Istanbul, invites guests to unwind amid nature. Accommodation options like hotels, bungalows, tiny houses, villas, hostels and even "bubble houses" are fully booked. Visitors can indulge in holiday fun with activities such as zip lines, ATV tours and boat rides while enjoying the lakeside walking and cycling paths.

Sapanca Tourism Association President Berrin Yılmazer shared, "All accommodation places in Sapanca were booked for the semester break."

Oğuzhan Bakırtaş, a 26-year-old bungalow manager, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "We are fully booked throughout the semester. We would be happy to host our guests in the best way possible in the beautiful nature of Sapanca."

Amasra

Amasra, located in the Bartın district, stands out for its historical charm, natural wonders and delectable cuisine.

Boasting artifacts from various historical periods, including Hellenistic, Archaic, Roman, Byzantine, Genoese, Seljuk and Ottoman, Amasra remains a favorite among holidaymakers. Mete Ayyıldız, vice president of the Amasra Culture and Tourism Association, highlighted the district's significance as a tourism hub.

"Our district is also the center of attention for daily visitors during the winter season. The semester break is an opportunity to revel in the beauty, savor fresh fish at seafood restaurants, and prepare for the upcoming summer season," Ayyıldız stated.