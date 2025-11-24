Türkiye’s population reached 85,980,654 as of Oct. 1, marking a steady increase amid ongoing government efforts to support family growth and address demographic challenges.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) released quarterly population statistics showing that the country’s population stood at 85,664,944 at the end of 2024. It increased by 315,710 in the first nine months of 2025, including a growth of 155,800 between July 1 and Oct. 1. As of Oct. 1, the total population reached 85,980,654.

The gender distribution remains nearly equal, with the male population accounting for 50.02% (43,003,770 individuals) and females constituting 49.98% (42,976,884 individuals).

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who declared 2025 the “Year of the Family,” has sounded the alarm on Türkiye’s declining fertility rates. Speaking at a Family and Culture-Arts Symposium in Ankara, Erdoğan described the current trend as a “disaster,” citing TurkStat data that showed the fertility rate dropped to 1.48 last year. “No one who cares about the future of this country can remain indifferent in the face of this reality,” he said.

Erdoğan also highlighted rising dependency ratios, noting the elderly population has reached 10.6% and warning that by 2050, one in four Turks could be over 65.

He first declared 2025 the “Year of the Family” in January, focusing on strengthening family structures amid concerns over declining fertility, lower marriage rates and rising divorce. The initiative is supported by Türkiye’s first-ever Family Action Plan for 2024–2028, which aims to enhance legal, social and economic support for families.

At a Jan. 13 event in Ankara, Erdoğan announced new measures including interest-free loans for newlyweds, increased birth assistance, streamlined housing aid, counseling services, and policies promoting flexible and part-time work for parents. He stressed the family’s vital role in preserving national identity, calling it a “survival issue” for Türkiye’s future.

In line with this, the government has expanded family-focused incentives, child care programs and social policies to address demographic challenges and reinforce the family as a cornerstone of national stability.