The UNESCO World Heritage List has recently included Türkiye's northern Safranbolu in the network of calm cities, known as "Cittaslow."

Safranbolu municipality, renowned for its historic mansions and proactive efforts to elevate the district's global recognition, was officially included in the Cittaslow network, Safranbolu Mayor Elif Köse announced.

Speaking to the local media at an iftar event, a dinner to mark the breaking of the daily fast, Köse expressed pride in the district's achievement and elaborated on the recent development. "We have been working on this for about a year," she said.

Köse highlighted the rigorous criteria that cities must meet to join the association. "They must be special cities," she said, emphasizing that Safranbolu was so. "They need to be evaluated based on criteria and compliance with the Cittaslow philosophy."

She emphasized that the process involves preserving cities' identities amid the homogenizing forces of globalization. "Each city should have its own identity. As a historical city like Safranbolu, we were entitled to be included in this network as a result of the points we received from the committee because we fulfilled many of the criteria," Köse added.

Safranbolu is known for its distinct structures and mansions, which were meticulously preserved from the Ottoman period until today.

Commencing on March 4, 2023, the municipality's concerted efforts culminated with the issuance of an invitation letter to the certification ceremony in Brussels, Belgium, on March 23, marking the completion of the process.

Around 1.2 million domestic and foreign tourists visited Safranbolu in 2023, 81,000 of which stayed and approximately 800,000 day-trippers paid the district a visit in the first six months, according to the Karabük Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism.

Taiwanese, Thai and Chinese tourists stood out among the foreign tourists who came to admire the district's serenity and cultural richness.

As Safranbolu embarks on its next chapter as a "calm city," the district expects to host more European tourists. "We are one step closer to this ideal. May it be beneficial for our Safranbolu," Köse stated.