Samsun Metropolitan Municipality has launched a commendable initiative to repurpose leftover food from restaurants and institutions into meals to feed stray animals.

According to the municipality, teams collect surplus food from cafeterias and restaurants in places like hospitals, universities and schools, transporting them to a food production facility. Here, the meals undergo regular checks in food laboratories to ensure they contain the necessary nutrients for the animals.

On average, the facility produces around 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) of food daily. Last year, 190 tons of food were produced and distributed to cats and dogs at the Samsun Metropolitan Municipality Weak Stray Animal Care Center.

Savaş Kasap, branch manager of the metropolitan municipality's veterinary affairs office, said: "All the needs and care of the animals in the care center are meticulously met. The processed leftover food combines protein, bone broth and carbohydrate sources such as bran, bread and pasta, providing a balanced animal diet."