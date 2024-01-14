Türkiye's historic "Eastern Express," an overnight passenger train operated by Turkish State Railways (TCDD) that runs from the capital Ankara to the snow-covered east and back, has garnered attention among local and foreign tourists alike.

The Eastern Express, which consists of Pullman and couchette wagons on the Ankara-Kars line, operates mutually every day and has stops at 53 stations on the 1,300-kilometer (808-mile) Ankara-Kars route, according to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

The train, which departs from the eastern province of Kars and takes its visitors on a captivating journey lasting approximately 24 hours, has emerged as a prominent attraction for citizens of all ages, according to a Sunday report by Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

Starting from Kars and passing through Erzurum, Erzincan, Sivas, Kayseri and Kırıkkale before reaching Ankara, the Eastern Express provides an unforgettable journey painted by winter idyll, with many of the citizens expressing their admiration, particularly for Kars province, often fully blanketed in snow during the winter season.

"We came to Kars and liked it a lot. We liked Çıldır (Lake) with its history and everything. We went skiing in Sarıkamış. Now, we are eagerly awaiting our train journey," a group of citizens was cited as saying.

Some travelers expressed their curiosity about Kars, saying, "We were very curious about Kars, and we came here as a family group. We are as satisfied, we really enjoyed it here. Hopefully, we would like to come here again in an even better season."

Passengers pose for a photo ahead of Eastern Express journey, Kars, eastern Türkiye, Jan. 14, 2024. (IHA Photo)

Citizens recalling Kars associate it with snow and the Eastern Express.

"When Kars is mentioned, snow and the Eastern Express come to mind. Sometimes, we come from Ankara to Kars with the 'Touristic Eastern Express.' According to the programs of our agencies, we also tour our guests from Kars to the opposite direction with the Eastern or Touristic Eastern Express," a touristic representative told IHA.

Both domestic and foreign tourists visiting Kars indulge in activities such as horse-drawn sleighing on the frozen Çıldır Lake, exploring the Ani Ruins, listed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, and enjoy in skiing among pine trees in the snowy wonderland of Sarıkamış.

They visit the historical and cultural sites of Kars, taste local delicacies, and return to Ankara after a fully-packed short vacation.

A front view of the famed Eastern Express, Türkiye, Jan. 14, 2024. (IHA Photo)

The Eastern Express and Touristic Eastern Express, announced to operate thrice a week, will continue uninterruptedly in January.

Departing from Ankara on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and from Kars on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, the Touristic Eastern Express is a special train for tourism purposes.

It has gained popularity in recent years and has become a center of interest for travel enthusiasts of all ages and nationalities.