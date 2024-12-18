Türkiye’s state-run aid agency has built a state-of-the-art conference hall in the National Press Club (NPC) of the capital Islamabad to provide modern facilities to journalists.

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Irfan Neziroğlu on Tuesday inaugurated the conference hall, which was renovated by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA).

Speaking on the occasion, the Turkish envoy said that bonds between the people of Pakistan and Türkiye are "strong and enduring,” with both nations standing by each other through joys and challenges.

Commending the collaboration between the NPC and TIKA, the Turkish ambassador congratulated the press club’s administration and remarked that the Turkish aid agency is dedicated to serving its Pakistani brothers. He described the refurbished conference hall as a world-class facility.

Speaking at the ceremony, TIKA's country coordinator Dursun Ali Yaşacan highlighted the exceptional friendship between Islamabad and Ankara.

He reiterated his commitment to continuing collaboration with the NPC.

Afzal Butt, head of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, thanked the Turkish agency for its support.

Over the past three years, TIKA has successfully completed more than 70 projects in Pakistan.