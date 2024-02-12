Türkiye carries out space research in coordination with expeditions in Antarctica, a Turkish scientist explained.

"Preliminary work of space research is being carried out in Antarctica. Many joint projects are currently being conducted simultaneously.

"Our flag is being flown in Antarctica and space at the same time,” Ersan Başar, the deputy leader of an expedition of 24 scientists, told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Başar said the team, after reaching their research base at Horseshoe Island, unfurled the Turkish flag, and started conducting studies.

The Turkish science team, traveling as part of the 8th National Antarctic Science Expedition, has completed their research activities on Dismal Island, the last stop before reaching the science camp on Horseshoe Island in Antarctica.

Under the Turkish Presidency and the Industry and Technology Ministry, with coordination by the Turkish-based TÜBITAK MAM Polar Research Institute, seven scientists from the expedition arrived at Dismal Island, the largest among the archipelagos opening into the Southern Ocean.

The team, located 40 nautical miles from Horseshoe Island, did maintenance and repair work on Türkiye's first permanent Global Navigation Satellite System station located outside Turkish borders.

Measures were taken while examining the island, where the science camp is located, to prevent the spread of bird flu, which was previously seen in places close to Antarctica and recently detected in the white continent and in the region.

After the inspections, the team started working safely.

On Friday, SpaceX's Dragon Capsule, carrying Turkish, Italian, Spanish and Swedish space travelers, splashed down successfully off Florida at 8.30 a.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. GMT).