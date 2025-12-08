Turkuvaz Media Group strengthened its global positioning with a recognition in the U.K. During a ceremony on Saturday hosted on the historic campus of the University of Oxford, the media group’s U.K. Representative, Alpaslan Düven, was presented with the “International Value Creator Award,” marking the second installment of the International Value Creators Awards organized by Lob-in International.

The accolade was delivered by the fifth president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and underscored Turkuvaz Media Group's expanding influence across international communication platforms and its sustained contribution to cross-border media engagement.

In his remarks, Düven highlighted the collective success underpinning the award, noting that it serves as a reflection of Turkuvaz Media Group’s operational excellence, global media footprint, and continued commitment to value-driven media representation. He also extended formal appreciation to the organizing committee and the ceremony’s honorary leadership.

The event convened multiple high-ranking participants drawn from diplomatic networks, academic institutions, international business circles, media stakeholders and civil society representatives. The program concluded with recognitions extended to individuals acknowledged for strategic impact in their respective fields and national representation efforts.