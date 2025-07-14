On the ninth anniversary of the July 15 coup attempt that tested Türkiye’s democracy, Turkuvaz Media Group hosted “The name of solidarity is Türkiye” program on Monday in Istanbul. The event took place at the Hafıza 15 Temmuz Museum, serving as a meaningful center for remembrance and national unity.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the 15 July Association, the deeply moving program gave veterans and citizens who lived through that fateful night a platform to share their personal stories and experiences. Their powerful testimonies stood as a tribute to Türkiye’s resilience and collective strength.

The program gathered a meaningful assembly, including Istanbul Governor Davut Gül, president of the 15 July Association Ismail Hakkı Turunç, Vice President Ilhami Çil, as well as veterans. Together with others who witnessed the events, they filled the museum with raw emotion, determination and a shared commitment never to forget.

Governor Gül’s words set a solemn tone, reminding attendees that the martyrs and veterans of 15 July are far more than statistics. “Some lost their legs, some their arms,” he said quietly, “these stories cannot be forgotten.” He spoke of the museum’s spirit, a living memory that revives those moments and cautioned against forgetting the sacrifices out of compassion.

Reflecting on the dangerous structure of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), he described how this group had infiltrated institutions over decades, even establishing schools worldwide to manipulate democracy. “If global powers don’t support you, you can’t even open a small grocery store,” Gül remarked, illustrating the breadth of this insidious infiltration.

He credited President Erdoğan’s decisive action to dismantle this parallel structure and the courage of the Turkish people for saving the country from the brink of collapse. Beyond internal security, Gül highlighted Türkiye’s successes in Syria, Karabakh and other regions, emphasizing the nation’s ongoing commitment to overcoming threats and strengthening brotherhood. “We will continue to protect the legacy of our martyrs and veterans,” he affirmed.

Turkuvaz Media’s role

Takvim columnist Ekrem Kızıltaş echoed the importance of remembrance and education, emphasizing Turkuvaz Media’s role in reaching new generations. “We work tirelessly not to forget or let others forget 15 July,” he said. He underscored the devastating toll of decades of terrorism, 40,000 lives lost and TL 2 trillion in losses, and how 15 July marked the foundation for a terror-free Türkiye.

Kızıltaş also pointed to hopeful developments in ongoing efforts against terrorism, highlighting progress in ending PKK activity along a corridor from northern Iraq to the Mediterranean. He emphasized the importance of young people understanding this history to prevent the repetition of past mistakes, comparing it to the lessons learned from Bosnia.

Closing on a spiritual note, he expressed gratitude for the Divine Power that helped Türkiye cleanse itself of traitors and prayed for the continued strength to keep the memory alive.

The voices of those who lived on the night of 15 July brought the museum alive with poignant personal narratives.

Veteran Üzeyir Civan, who lost his left arm during the July 15 coup attempt, speaks at the event in Istanbul, Türkiye, July 14, 2025. (Turkuvaz Media Coutesy)

Veteran Üzeyir Civan shared how he lost his left arm during the attempt but held firm in his love for Türkiye. “I lost one arm, but not my heavenly homeland. The second arm can be sacrificed,” he said, highlighting the unity among people from all backgrounds – right-wing, left-wing, Circassian – who stood together.

He recalled shouting for calm among crowds, trying to prevent brother from shooting brother, and the support of two Iraqi immigrant brothers who helped him to safety. His story also carried the heartbreaking image of his mother, who passed away three months later, her eyes fixed on his injured arm in photos. Civan honored the 253 patriots who died that night and saluted the entire nation defending the homeland.

Veteran Oğuz Ayanoğlu recounted how, upon learning of roadblocks at Kısıklı Bridge, he rushed there with his brother. He described the chaos and horror, seeing a father shot while protecting his daughter, being shot himself in the hip, and witnessing his friend Onur lying lifeless after being shot in the throat. Despite the trauma, Ayanoğlu’s spirit remained unbroken. “We sacrificed our blood and lives for the homeland. I am proud and will continue until my last breath to ensure 15 July is never forgotten.”

Veteran Oğuz Ayanoğlu shares his experience at the commemorative event in Istanbul, Türkiye, July 14, 2025. (Turkuvaz Media Courtesy)

Ilhami Çil, vice president of the 15 July Association, described the determination of the people who took to the streets, armed only with the Turkish flag soaked in the blood of veterans. Despite being wounded, he recalled the unity and bravery that kept them moving forward. “We stood firm by our leader and will never forget or let others forget,” he said, emphasizing the responsibility felt toward martyrs, veterans and their families.

Turunç spoke from the heart about his memories and the gravity of the night. Though not a veteran or martyr himself, he witnessed the cruelty as soldiers pointed guns at their own brothers under orders. He held on to shell casings from that night as a reminder of what happened. “I remember coups and politicians pretending to be democratic, but never bullets raining on the nation as on 15 July,” he reflected.

He stressed that powerful foreign forces planned to divide and share Türkiye if the nation were to fall. Instead, thanks to the sacrifice of many, Türkiye remains independent and free. Turunç honored those who wrote this heroic chapter in history and pledged to protect the homeland entrusted to them by their ancestors.

The event also acknowledged the support of various institutions, including Borsa Istanbul, Eminevim, Halkbank, Northern Marmara Motorway, Kuzu Group, MNG Companies Group, Turkish Airlines (THY), Vakıfbank and Ziraat Bank, whose contributions helped make the program possible.