On Monday, two cyclists from the Balkan countries of North Macedonia and Bosnia and Herzegovina set off from the capital city of North Macedonia, Skopje, to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

In this journey, "Skopje to Mekkah 2024," 57-year-old Qamuran Hirda from North Macedonia and 60-year-old Adem Aljic from the city of Gracanica in Bosnia-Herzegovina will pedal their way to Mecca.

Hirda, also a mountaineer, stated before departing that he had prepared psychologically, physically and financially for this journey, despite cycling for many years.

Recalling similar journeys they have made before from the Balkans, Hirda mentioned that they had also made a journey to commemorate the Çanakkale Martyrs in Türkiye.

Hirda noted that cycling to Hajj is challenging, saying, "This time, it will be slightly different. This is my biggest challenge."

"We will cover approximately 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles). Our route will take us from Skopje to Bulgaria and then to Türkiye. We will pass through Çanakkale to Bursa, then to Konya and finally to Gaziantep or Adana, which are on the border with Syria," he said.

Stressing that they want to complete their entire journey by bicycle, Hirda emphasized that this will not be possible due to the war in Syria. He stated that they would fly from Türkiye to Amman, the capital of Jordan and then continue their journey by bicycle.

Journey for two months

Hirda explained that they had planned their bicycle journey for two months and wanted to visit different cities and learn about historical buildings and mosques during their travels.

Expressing his desire to enjoy the spring months, Hirda said, "Some ask me, 'Why don't you go by plane, why by bicycle?' They cannot understand this. I tell them, 'With my bike, I see everything in front of me. I enjoy nature and everything that Allah has given me. I want to perform this religious duty and enjoy it in this way.'"

Hirda also emphasized that he wants to convey a message about the environment with this journey, saying, "I am making this journey of thousands of kilometers on my bicycle to send a message to people: 'Don't travel by cars, stay away from cars, don't pollute the air.'"

"My family supports me"

Bosnian doctor Adem Aljic will join Hirda as well.

Aljic, who stated that he covered about 700 kilometers to reach Skopje from Bosnia and Herzegovina, explained that he had prepared both physically and mentally for this journey.

Aljic, who will also fast during the journey due to the month of Ramadan, said, "We are going through the most difficult period since the beginning of history since the human foot first stepped on the ground. Before life and work life come to an end, Qamuran and I have decided, God willing, to fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam, which is Hajj."

Highlighting the support he received from his family, Aljic said, "My family supported me, and this is very important for me. I want to express that it makes no sense to leave someone in pain and poverty by embarking on this project, and in this sense, everything is going well."