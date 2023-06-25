Enormous crowds of Muslim pilgrims dressed in impeccable white robes solemnly circumambulated the Kaaba at Mecca's Grand Mosque as the biggest hajj pilgrimage in several years began Sunday.

Islam's holiest site is expected to host more than 2 million worshippers from 160 countries during the annual rites that could break attendance records, with 1.6 million foreigners already there by late Friday.

"This year, we will witness the largest hajj pilgrimage in history," if things go according to plan, predicted an official with the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

"The numbers will exceed 2.5 million pilgrims," added the official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak with the press.

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims circumambulate the Kaaba during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo)

The hajj began early on Sunday with the "tawaf" – the circumambulation of the Kaaba, the large cubic structure draped in black cloth with gold trimmings that millions of Muslims pray toward every day.

"I am living the most beautiful days of my life," said Abdel-Azim, a 65-year-old Egyptian, as he performed the ritual. "The dream has come true," added the retiree, who had saved up for 20 years to pay the $6,000 fee to take part.

The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims with the means.

A series of rites are completed over four days in Mecca and its surroundings in the west of Saudi Arabia.

On Sunday night, pilgrims will start moving to Mina, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the Grand Mosque, ahead of the hajj's climax at Mount Arafat, where the Prophet Mohammed is believed to have delivered his final sermon.

Mina, the world's largest tent city, readied to receive the influx of pilgrims Sunday, with food supplies brought in and security forces deployed around the area.

Muslim pilgrims circumambulate Kaaba during the annual hajj pilgrimage, in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 24, 2023. (AP Photo)

'Great blessing'

Outside the Grand Mosque, thousands prayed on colorful carpets that adorned the pavement, with male pilgrims wearing simple white robes. The area was dotted with ambulances, mobile clinics and fire trucks.

The hajj poses a considerable crowd management challenge and has seen several disasters over the years, including a 2015 stampede that killed up to 2,300 people.

However, there have been no major incidents since and catastrophe was the last thing on pilgrims' minds.

"I cannot describe my feelings," said 25-year-old Indonesian student Yusuf Burhan. "This is a great blessing. I never imagined that I would perform the hajj this year."

This year's summer timing for the hajj, which follows the lunar calendar, will also test the endurance of worshippers during the mostly outdoor ritual.

Carrying white umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun, policemen in the mountainous city have conducted foot patrols and set up checkpoints to inspect hajj permits.

Muslim worshippers and pilgrims gather at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca on June 25, 2023, during the annual Hajj pilgrimage. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

Others splashed water on pilgrims as temperatures climbed towards 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

Thousands of paramedics were on standby inside the Grand Mosque. Saudi authorities said more than 32,000 health workers will be on hand to treat cases of heatstroke, dehydration and exhaustion.

The hajj, which draws millions of faithful from around the world also generates billions of dollars in revenue for Saudi Arabia annually.

This year's will be the biggest since 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, when about 2.5 million people took part.

Only 10,000 were allowed in 2020, at the height of the global outbreak, rising to nearly 59,000 in 2021.

Last year's cap of 1 million has been removed.