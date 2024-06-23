Iğdır governor's office has initiated a tourism promotion project for Üçkaya Lake in eastern Türkiye.

The lake, surrounded by fruit trees, reeds and natural vegetation, offers beautiful scenery to its visitors and is located at an altitude of approximately 1,500 meters (4,920 feet).

The Iğdır Governorship, Tuzluca District Governorship and the Üçkaya Village Association will work on promoting the 11,000-square-meter lake for tourism.

The goal is to attract more tourists and contribute to the city's economy by creating camping and hiking areas, bungalow houses and climbing walls in the region.

Governor Ercan Turan told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Üçkaya is one of Türkiye's village with the most natural and cultural wealth.

Stating that their mission is to highlight the potential of the region, Turan said: "In Üçkaya village, we have incredible natural beauty and a magnificent natural lake. We have water resources. Nearby is Buruksu village, streams, unpolluted, pristine nature. We want to protect this nature and open it to tourism for sustainable development. We will create viewing terraces on Turan Hill next to the lake. We will establish camping areas with our Provincial Special Administration. We will do this through a joint planning effort with our villagers. We aim to create a destination point with a tourism master plan here."

Emphasizing that Üçkaya Lake is a unique treasure for camping and hiking, Turan said: "The mountains across are ancient settlements, historical places, where we will create climbing areas. There is no shortage of water sources for camping, and our villagers are very productive. We will work day and night with dedication to develop our province."

Turan explained that promoting Üçkaya Lake for tourism will significantly contribute to the city's economy, adding: "Our lake here is a natural wonder, with reeds formed around it. This lake has many features. It has 35 floating islands. We need to highlight these features. We need to introduce it to all of Türkiye, and many people need to come and see it. We will announce this, but we need to quickly improve our infrastructure. As soon as we improve our infrastructure, we will start promotion activities. We believe this will make a significant contribution to Iğdır's economy."