Population projections indicate that the proportion of young people within Türkiye's total population could fall below 10% by 2050 and 2100.

Since 1999, the United Nations General Assembly has designated Aug. 12 as "International Youth Day" each year.

According to a compilation by Anadolu Agency (AA) based on the Turkish Statical Institute (TurkStat) and United Nations data, the world population was calculated to be 8 billion in 2023. Of this population, more than 1 billion people are between the ages of 15 and 24.

As of last year, Türkiye's population, which was more than 85 million, includes more than 12 million young people.

With a young population rate of 15.1%, Türkiye is below the world average of 15.5%. Syria has the highest proportion of young people, with 24.1%, while Ukraine has the lowest, at 6.8%.

Young population could fall to 3.9 million

TurkStat population projections based on three different scenarios show that the proportion of young people in the country could decline by 2050 and 2100.

According to the main scenario, Türkiye's young population is expected to be approximately 9.1 million by 2050. The proportion of young people within the total population is anticipated to decrease to 9.66% during this period.

In the low scenario, the young population is projected to decrease to 8.3 million by 2050, with the proportion within the total population calculated at 9.29%.

In the high scenario, the young population is expected to be 9.9 million, with the proportion remaining at 10.03%.

TurkStat's main scenario projects that the young population will decline to 7.3 million in 2100 and the proportion of the total population will decrease to 9.55%.

In the low scenario for this year, the young population is projected to fall to 3.9 million, with the proportion within the total population dropping to 7.2%. In the high scenario, the young population is expected to reach 11.5 million, with a proportion of 11.43%.

