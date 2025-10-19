The fourth official meeting of the United Nations High-Level Advisory Board on Zero Waste was held in Istanbul on Saturday under the chairmanship of first lady Emine Erdoğan, chair of the board.

The meeting was part of the Zero Waste Forum, organized by the Zero Waste Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, the U.N. Environment Programme and U.N.-Habitat.

This year’s forum adopted the theme “People, Places, Progress” to highlight the role of communities, urban spaces and measurable advancements in advancing the zero waste movement.

The opening speech was delivered by Emine Erdoğan, who began by emphasizing Türkiye’s leading role in the global zero waste movement.

She said: “As Türkiye, we are proud to be a leading country in this movement, extending zero waste from local to global levels. The zero waste decision adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2022 is now a U.N. policy and a key element of the Sustainable Development Goals.”

Under her guidance, the Zero Waste Foundation has launched major initiatives, including the Zero Waste Institute, the Zero Waste Awards, and the Zero Waste Fund to support projects in less developed countries and promote climate justice. Erdoğan highlighted that these efforts aim to make zero waste practices permanent and globally recognized: “We intend to advance these initiatives further, and first of all, we will make the Zero Waste Forum permanent by holding it every year.”

She also stressed the importance of engaging communities and preserving local knowledge. Erdoğan noted: “Women and children should be our main target groups. We must channel their power, which shapes generations and the future, effectively into the Zero Waste Movement. Another important aspect we need to include in zero waste efforts is environmentally friendly practices from local cultures.”

Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of U.N.-Habitat, highlighted that they had recently inaugurated a new regional office in Istanbul. She said the office would strengthen the organization’s presence in the region and serve as a hub for zero waste and circular economy solutions.

Before board members delivered their speeches, Tatiana Molcean, executive secretary of the U.N. Economic Commission for Europe, emphasized Istanbul’s significance as a centuries-old crossroads of cultures, trade and innovation. She said the city illustrates how local actions can contribute to global solutions.

Molcean added: “The advisory board also represents this vision, reminding us that change is possible. Today, we will hear about the progress in the board’s 2025-2026 work plan and actionable recommendations on zero waste.”

Following Molcean, Jose Manuel Moller, vice chair of the advisory board and founder and CEO of Algramo, said the board had convened at a particularly challenging time for environmental progress. He emphasized the critical importance of keeping zero waste visible, practical, and concrete.

“This allows scientific evidence to translate into tangible practices that people can experience in their daily lives. Let us remember that zero waste is not only part of our environmental agenda, but also an important public health and public finance agenda,” Moller said.

Fatima Maada Bio, the wife of Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio, highlighted her country’s initiatives and pledged support for partnerships, knowledge sharing, and advancing the Zero Waste Movement.

Lara van Druten, founder of Waste Transformers in the Netherlands, stressed that achieving zero waste requires collaboration among governments, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and financiers. Carlos Silva Filho, president of the International Solid Waste Association, reported that 20 cities – including Gaziantep in Türkiye – were selected as model Zero Waste Cities from over 70 applications, following a U.N. secretary-general directive.

Laura Reyes, president of Colombia-based CEMPRE, outlined the strategy for these cities: Creating a microsite to showcase progress, aligning the zero waste movement with public awareness and establishing an international dialogue for city representatives. Hakima el Haite, former Moroccan environment minister, proposed appointing a “regional champion” for each continent.

Vijay Jagannathan of the World Resources Institute noted the board’s growing awareness in the Asia-Pacific region and professor Saleem Ali from the University of Delaware emphasized outreach to Muslim communities while highlighting Türkiye’s leadership in global zero waste efforts.

Meanwhile, the Zero Waste Forum continues in Istanbul on its third day, bringing together global leaders, ministers, and U.N. officials to advance sustainable waste management and promote the Zero Waste Movement as a shared mission.

Discussions and sessions are ongoing to share best practices, explore innovative solutions and strengthen international cooperation. At the end of the day, the forum will conclude with the announcement of the Istanbul Declaration, which aims to formalize commitments from participating countries to turn zero waste principles into concrete global action.