The preparations have been completed for the coal geopark in Zonguldak, a city in the Black Sea region, with the collaboration of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO and Zonguldak Governorate at the "International Workshop of Geopark Management," which was held between April 29 and May 1.

UNESCO managers and representatives from 15 countries attended the workshop, which aimed to raise awareness about global geoparks within the scope of the UNESCO geosciences program and to ensure Türkiye's capacity building in this regard.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, Zonguldak Governor Mustafa Tutulmaz said that Zonguldak, which gained importance with the discovery of hard coal, also drew attention with its historical, cultural and natural beauties.

"An important step has been taken in the geopark studies, which were initiated to promote Zonguldak, to provide sectoral diversity, to develop tourism, and to ensure the sustainable economic and social development of our province," said Tutulmaz.

In addition, this workshop aims to raise awareness about the management and sustainability of parks, and to open the door to international cooperation opportunities.

Tutulmaz noted that the declaration of Zonguldak Coal Geopark, whose work was started in 2018, as a "National Geopark" by the Tuskih National Commission for UNESCO is an important milestone.

The opening ceremony of the workshop was attended by Zonguldak Mayor Ömer Selim Alan, Türkiye's National Commission for UNESCO Deputy Chairperson Nizamettin Kazancı and Zonguldak Bülent Ecevit University Rector Ismail Hakkı Özölçer.