Pearl mullets, an endemic fish species found only in Lake Van in eastern Türkiye, have once again embarked on their challenging journey against the tide of life, swimming inversely upstream to get to freshwater to reproduce.

The breeding migration of pearl mullets holds significant importance for the livelihoods of thousands of locals and greatly contributes to the region's tourism industry.

Every year, thousands of people gather to witness the migration process of fish known scientifically as Alburnus tarichi and also commonly as Van fish or "inci kefalı" by the Turks.

Safeguards are in place to protect the breeding process of the rare species, which migrate from Lake Van, the world's largest soda lake, to freshwater to breed at a certain period of the year, with a fishing ban in effect from April 15 to July 15.

Pearl mullets jump near a waterfall, Van, eastern Türkiye, May 1, 2023. (IHA Photo)

The migration process of pearl mullets, which are one of the important assets of Van and the region mirrors the behavior of salmon in Alaska as they swim against the current and congregate in streams. This transition journey usually continues for approximately one month.

To ensure the process of migration, which offers a visual feast in Muradiye and Erciş districts' streams, runs smoothly, teams from the Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry, gendarmerie, police and municipal police teams are on guard around the clock.

One of the visitors to the region, Fesih Bakan, speaking to Demirören News Agency (DHA) expressed his enthusiasm noting he documents the migration moments of pearl mullets through photography.

“We also share the photos we take on our social media platforms, thereby promoting the region. We extend an invitation to everyone to come and observe this remarkable fish migration," he said.