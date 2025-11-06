Turkish scientist Furkan Dölek has been released on $50,000 bail, the Turkish-American National Steering Committee (TASC) announced Wednesday, following weeks of uncertainty surrounding his detention in the U.S.

Dölek, who was previously reported missing, was later confirmed by U.S. authorities to be held at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility in upstate New York.

TASC, which has provided legal support to Dölek, described the court’s decision as “an important and positive step for justice and public confidence.”

“We have no doubt that the Turkish-American community will once again demonstrate exemplary solidarity in covering the bail amount determined by the court,” the committee said.

In a written message shared after his release, Dölek called the ruling “a ray of hope for justice, solidarity, and the honor of science.”

“We are still on an unfinished path, but today we have taken one more step toward freedom, science and truth,” he said, noting that the solidarity shown to him went beyond personal support. “This backing was not only for a scientist, but also for justice, humanity and faith in science. Every line, every call, every message was a lifeline for me,” Dölek added.

Following the court’s ruling, Dölek’s family and supporters launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds for his bail.

The campaign statement described the decision as “a reminder of the honor of justice and science,” calling on the public to contribute. “Every contribution, large or small, will directly help bring a brilliant scientist back to his laboratory and give science itself room to breathe again,” the statement read.

Dölek, a Turkish scientist residing in the U.S., gained public attention in March 2024 after raising concerns about potential radioactive hazards at Fermilab, a research facility operated by the U.S. Department of Energy in Illinois.

After sharing his findings with authorities and on social media, Dölek was dismissed from his position in April 2024, and his research visa was revoked. He later filed a lawsuit against the visa cancellation, but after losing in court, he remained in the U.S. without valid documentation.

In protest, he began a march toward Canada, which drew widespread attention across social media and among academic and Turkish-American circles.

After his last social media post on Aug. 27, Dölek went missing. Following inquiries by the Turkish Consulate General in New York, U.S. authorities confirmed on Sept. 4 that he was being held at the Buffalo Federal Detention Facility.