Van, in eastern Türkiye, has become a regional hub for cardiac care due to the work of the Heart Center at Van Training and Research Hospital.

Established six years ago, the center has grown into a critical medical facility serving Van and approximately seven surrounding provinces.

Cardiovascular Surgeon Specialist Op. Dr. Murat Sezgin, who has been working at the hospital for 4.5 years, recently marked a significant milestone by successfully performing his 1,007th open-heart surgery. Sezgin shared insights into the center’s important role for the region’s heart patients.

“I have been practicing medicine for 16 years in Van, Istanbul and Tunceli,” said Sezgin. “During the past 4.5 years at Van Training and Research Hospital, I reached my 1,000th surgery just before the Qurban Bayram holiday. On average, we perform nearly 20 open-heart surgeries each month. We do not discriminate in patient selection and treat all cases requiring surgery. Our services extend to neighboring provinces, and sometimes patients even come from western Türkiye. Friends and former patients often refer others to us, enabling us to help more people.”

Sezgin emphasized the life-saving nature of these surgeries, noting that the hospital performs a wide range of cardiovascular procedures, including carotid artery operations and emergency interventions. “We are proud that we can provide 98% recovery rates and send patients back to their homes healthy. The hospital is fully equipped with all necessary materials to perform these surgeries efficiently,” he added.

Previously, many patients from Van and nearby provinces had to travel to other cities for heart surgeries, incurring extra costs for accommodation and travel, and facing various hardships. Thanks to the heart center’s expanded capabilities, these patients now receive treatment close to home, easing their burden significantly.

With five to seven open-heart surgeries conducted weekly and a total of over 1,000 surgeries completed by Sezgin alone, the center has become a reference point for cardiovascular care in eastern Türkiye. The hospital also handles about 80% of similar operations for the surrounding provinces, making it a vital health institution for the region.