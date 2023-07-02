Ağrı's Lake Balık, renowned as one of eastern Anatolia's key tourism hubs, attracted visitors from various cities across the country during the Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, holiday.

Situated approximately 30 kilometers (about 19 miles) from Taşlıçay district, the lake, perched at an altitude of 2,241 meters (7,352.36 feet), the location captivates with its winter spectacle of ice-covered surfaces and blossoming flora during spring.

During winter, visitors can partake in activities such as ice sports and under-ice diving, while summer offers opportunities for jet skiing, flyboarding, swimming and diving.

Tourists enjoy boat rides in Lake Balık during the Qurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, holiday, Ağrı, Türkiye, July 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

With its unspoiled environment, the idyllic lake has become a favored destination for photography enthusiasts and both local and international tourists seeking summer camping experiences, kick-starting the tourism season with the onset of warmer weather.

Following the extended bayram holiday announcement, citizens flocked to the lake's nearby facilities to immerse themselves in nature's tranquility, away from the urban cacophony, and find respite. Families relish picnics and boat rides across the lake, while children delight in swimming and engaging in various games.

The breathtaking aerial view of Lake Balık, Ağrı, Türkiye, July 2, 2023. (AA Photo)

Yakup Birlik, a facility operator located by the lake, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the season had just begun due to the long cold weather. "People come to witness the spectacle and wholeheartedly recommend it to their friends. Tourists from all corners of the globe come here," Birlik expressed.

Mountaineers and nature enthusiasts, having conquered the summit of Mount Ararat, frequent the area to unwind and savor the lake's fresh catch. "They relish fish, camp for a day or two, and then depart," Birlik added.

He also emphasized the lake's exclusive attraction – the red-spotted trout – which garners high demand among visitors. He stated: "There are numerous natural wonders surrounding the lake. What was once a single island has now doubled in size due to a drought. This lake boasts of being situated at the highest altitude in Türkiye. Such a combination of nature and climate is unparalleled throughout the country. It is a truly remarkable place."

Nail Engin, a visitor from Ankara, shared that he and his family chose to spend their holiday at the lake, cherishing the serene atmosphere. Özge Çağlar from Tekirdağ exclaimed: "The air and water here are magnificent. It is an exceptional location. I hope to make regular visits in the future."