Families spending the midterm holiday with their children at Palandöken Ski Resort, one of eastern Türkiye's major ski centers in Erzurum, evaluated the fire safety measures at the hotels where they stayed.

Located 20 kilometers (12.42 miles) from the airport and 4 kilometers from the city center, the ski resort offers easy access and accommodation options, along with a variety of winter sports activities. The region has nine hotels with a total capacity of 2,750 beds.

During the semester break, when the occupancy rate reached nearly 100%, the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality Fire Department teams, based at the Fire Department Central Station, responded to any potential fires. The teams at the station, located 5 kilometers away from the resort, are also supported by the Gendarmerie Search and Rescue (JAK) team, which is stationed 24 hours a day at the ski resort.

The fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya, Bolu, increased awareness of fire safety measures at the hotels in Palandöken among vacationers.

After the incident, families who reviewed the fire safety measures at their hotels and became more cautious shared their evaluations of the safety measures at the hotels in Palandöken.

Esra Yıldırım, who came to the city for the midterm holiday with her family and relatives from Istanbul, stated that they had previously visited Uludağ and Kartalkaya but chose Palandöken this year.

Expressing deep sadness for those who lost their lives in the Bolu fire, Yıldırım said, "We've been skiing for about six years, and we never did this kind of research at any hotel we've been to. Our reservation was made well in advance, but after this tragedy, we called the hotel again to confirm the safety measures."

Alptuğ Karatoprak, who came from Ankara, mentioned that after the fire in Kartalkaya, he immediately called the hotel and inquired about the fire safety measures.

He added that he researched the fire detectors and other safety measures before coming for the holiday and said, "I prefer staying on the lower floors, not the upper ones. In case something happens, I prefer staying on the lower floor so I can evacuate quickly. The security measures at the hotel where I stayed were sufficient."

Bilge Demirçivi, who came from Izmir with her husband and two daughters, also mentioned that they prefer Palandöken for skiing every year.

Demirçivi expressed sorrow for those who lost their lives in the fire: "Before we arrived, we asked if there was a fire exit, and we were very saddened by the incident. The hotel where we stayed has a fire sensor and an exit, but in such a tragic event, who knows how quickly the fire department can arrive? Inspections should be more frequent. From what I have observed, the safety measures here are sufficient."

Arda Erdem, who came from Ağrı, mentioned that after the fire in Kartalkaya, he couldn't sleep on the first night due to being anxious.

Erdem, who prefers to stay on the lower floors of the hotel, said, "Before I arrived, I checked all the fire exits and detectors. There is no issue at the hotel where I stayed; everything is in place, and the checks have been done."