Volunteers in Türkiye's tourist hub Antalya are serving as a source of optimism for both Ukrainian orphans and Turkish earthquake victims, setting an example of the power of compassion in times of conflict and natural disasters.

Thanks to Ukrainian volunteers working for the "Childhood Without War” project, several hotels in the province provide shelter to those affected by the Russian-Ukraine war and the devastating twin earthquakes that rocked southern Türkiye on Feb. 6.

In a true display of solidarity, the Ukrainians have not forgotten the aid that Ankara provided during their time of need and are now extending a helping hand to the Turkish people.

"Our country received aid from Türkiye when the war broke out. After the earthquake, we didn’t think twice about whether to help or not. When people first arrived, everyone was working tirelessly to assist, not just the hotel staff but everyone present. Some carried blankets while others called for ambulances, and this continued nonstop for 24 hours,” Natalia Oleinikova told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Oleinikova, who works for the project run by the Ruslan Shostak Charitable Foundation, expressed well wishes for those affected by the massive quakes and said immediate action was taken to assist victims following the disaster. From the first night onward, the project began providing shelter for those affected and accommodated 150 people.

She added that after the quakes hit, the first night was frightening and challenging as people arrived at hotels with nothing but their clothes and some had lost identity documents as they were trapped in the rubble.

"It was imperative to swiftly organize and provide everything they needed,” she said.

For Ukrainian orphans, who have been displaced from their homes and schools due to the war initiated by Russia, hotels serve as a haven where they can continue their studies and receive care and support. Meanwhile, the earthquake victims find comfort and respite from the destruction and loss they have endured.

The hotel staff works tirelessly to ensure that guests receive the utmost care and attention and it is clear that their dedication and commitment are making a tangible difference in the lives of those they serve.

Largest evacuation of orphans to safer places since WWII

It is the largest evacuation of orphans since World War II, Oleinikova said, adding that the first group of children arrived on March 28 last year.

They have hosted almost 2,700 orphans since the war erupted last year, she said. "Currently, the project has supported 845 people including 500 Ukrainian orphans.”

"The children are studying in Ukrainian schools and being raised within the framework of national traditions and culture. This is of utmost significance to us as these children will return to Ukraine after the war and rebuild the country.”

She said the children are also learning the Turkish language and culture.

"Unfortunately, we are incapable of halting either war or earthquakes. Nonetheless, we are certainly doing everything within our power to provide shelter, care and rescue the children. They are not left to endure under the sirens in Ukraine, instead, they are able to stay here by the seaside until the war is over. We are committed to continuing to do so,” she said.

As the world continues to grapple with major challenges, the project stands as a shining example of what can be achieved when people come together in compassion and solidarity.

Actions by Ukrainian civilians serve as a reminder of the power of kindness and the positive effect that one person or organization can have on the lives of others.

In the more than one year since the project began, children deprived of parental care or guardians have been evacuated from Ukraine to Türkiye. Among them, more than 200 are children with special needs.

The project ensures a comfortable and peaceful atmosphere for children, providing balanced nutrition, health insurance, an organized educational process, and leisure activities such as sports, art, excursions, foreign language education and psychological training.