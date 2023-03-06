Teams continue to work on the distribution of drinking water to earthquake survivors in Hatay, as well as different aid packages such as food, clothing and hygiene products.

The logistics center established in the Antakya Furniture Specialized Industrial Site (MOBSAN), under the supervision of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), contributes to heal wounds in Hatay, which was affected by twin earthquakes on Feb. 6, dubbed as the "disaster of the century."

Erzurum Governor Okay Memiş, who was appointed coordinator in charge of logistics in the city after the disaster, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that they are tackling a great disaster. And their first priority in the aftermath was to save citizens. "At the moment, many operations such as damage assessment, removal of debris and distribution of tents are being carried out simultaneously," he told.

Memiş stated that the number of tents distributed in the city has exceeded 100,000. He added that national and international aid, the needs of tent cities, mobile kitchens and 10,000 food parcels are being provided to quake victims every day.

Rejecting the claims of "no water in Hatay," Memiş said that water distribution is steady, and operations are overseen by the teams and the heads of the district visit every morning. "Yesterday, we distributed 24 trucks of water, which corresponds to almost 1.2 million bottles. We even deliver water to those who did not request it. Almost 1,000 trucks of water are on the way to Hatay to meet people's needs," he said.

On the other hand, water samples are taken from the city every day to assure the safety and health of the people there, noted Memiş.

Social assistance and solidarity foundations, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and local administrations with logistics warehouses also deliver aid, which has been distributed to 1.5 million people to date, Memiş explained.

Offering details about routine meetings with the ministers of interior, national defense and health, Memiş said: "Our coordinating governors and district governors are always on the ground. We have only one problem, to ease the sufferings of our brothers and sisters impacted by the disaster. We are at their service. We have put our titles aside and together we only have one goal: To share their pain and meet their needs as much as possible.

"Türkiye beats as one heart in these critical days. An elderly woman donated her cows. Citizens who don't have much financially send fresh bread they bake to villages hit by the earthquake. We have such secret heroic people. We are grateful to all of them. Our part is to deliver this aid to the people without discrimination, and to remain fair and just," Memiş expressed.