Antalya will close several roads and introduce temporary traffic arrangements on Nov. 10-12 to facilitate the movement of heads of state and official delegations attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), the provincial governor’s office announced on Monday.

The arrangements will include dedicated lanes for official convoys and public traffic, restrictions on shuttle bus routes and the temporary closure of a key road connecting the D-400 highway to Belek.

The section known as the “Leaders’ Road,” which connects the D-400 highway to Belek Tourism Road and the Land of Legends intersection, will be completely closed to traffic on Nov. 11 between 7:30 a.m. and noon. The road will reopen under controlled conditions after visiting leaders and their delegations have reached the summit venue.

Separate lanes will be designated for official convoys and public traffic in both directions on the road between Antalya Airport’s security gate and the airport intersection.

Traffic arrangements will also be introduced along an approximately 18-kilometer (11.18-mile) stretch of the D-400 highway between the airport intersection and the Belek Shell intersection.

EXPO 2016 Boulevard will be restricted to official vehicles and shuttle buses. Its left lane will be reserved for emergency response teams, while the right lane will be allocated for shuttle buses traveling in both directions.

Airport access routes

The governor’s office also announced alternative routes for drivers traveling to Antalya Airport from the city center, Kundu-Lara and Serik.

Drivers coming from the city center will be able to reach the airport via Bülent Ecevit Boulevard, Rauf Denktaş Street and Kardeş Kentler Street. Those traveling from Kundu-Lara can use Yaşar Sobutay Boulevard and Kardeş Kentler Street.

Drivers arriving from Serik are advised to follow directional signs along the D-400 highway.

Shuttle buses departing from across the province on Nov. 10-12 will not use the D-400 highway.

Logistics deliveries to the Belek Hotels Area will be permitted only through Checkpoint No. 5. Shuttle buses arriving from the Alanya-Side direction and vehicles transporting logistical supplies will also be allowed to use this route.

COP31 shuttle services

Meanwhile, Antalya will begin operating free shuttle bus services for COP31 participants on Nov. 3, providing transport between official hotels and the conference venue.

During the initial phase, a limited number of buses will operate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for morning journeys from hotels to the venue, with return services departing the venue at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Participants will be required to present their COP31 accreditation or acknowledgement letter to board the buses.

From Nov. 9, the shuttle services will operate around the clock, providing continuous transport throughout the conference.

Participants can use the official COP31 mobile application to access transport information, view an interactive map of shuttle stops near their hotels and plan their journeys.