Ahmet Tiryakioğlu, the chairperson of the Grain, Pulses, Oilseeds and Products Sector Board of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), stated that this year, global wheat production is expected to reach 800 million tons, with Türkiye's production forecast at 21.5 million tons.

Tiryakioğlu highlighted that based on these figures, per capita wheat production is around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) globally and 250 kilograms in Türkiye. He emphasized that Türkiye's strength in wheat production directly reflects the performance of its grain, pulses and oilseeds sector.

According to 2023 data, Türkiye's annual wheat flour and pasta exports total 5 million tons.

Tiryakioğlu, who is also the president of the Gaziantep Commodity Exchange, noted that Türkiye's exports of grains and pulses in the first half of this year reached $5.9 billion (TL 193 billion), a 6.9% increase from the previous year. He pointed out that most exports were made to Iraq and the U.S.

Tiryakioğlu mentioned that increased rainfall and high production expectations in Russia and the U.S. have softened grain prices, while Türkiye's import ban on wheat has also exerted downward pressure on prices.

He expressed that in such a period where global product supply is increasing and money supply is limited, Türkiye is pursuing a balanced trade policy. He also discussed the potential impact of allowing wheat imports again on finding competitive prices for raw materials, particularly in sectors such as pasta.

"Türkiye, which exported 3.5 million tons of wheat flour to 164 countries last year, has been one of the top in this field since 2015. One characteristic of our sector, which encompasses value-added products such as cookies, cake, cocoa products, oilseeds and spices with unit prices ranging from $2 to $4 per kilogram, is holding onto this strategic product area."

Tiryakioğlu also highlighted Türkiye's status as the leading agricultural producer in Europe, noting another feature is Türkiye's lack of trade deficit in the grain and pulses sector. He mentioned that Türkiye exported over 1.5 million tons of cookies and cake, nearly 1.5 million tons of vegetable oil, over 1 million tons of sugar and sugar products and almost 1 million tons of cocoa products in 2023, generating almost $12.5 billion in revenue from the sector's total foreign trade.

He referenced the Turkish Statistical Institute's calculations, which indicate that Türkiye's total imports and exports in categories such as grain, milling products, malt, starch, oilseeds and fruits, various grains and seeds, hay and fodder, sugar and sugar products, cocoa and cocoa preparations, various food preparations for animals are at similar levels.