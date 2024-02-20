The population of wild goats in eastern Anatolia's Bingöl is on the rise, thanks to conservation efforts aimed at protecting this endangered species. The wild goats, listed on the Red List of Species in Danger of Extinction by the World Nature Conservation Union, are predominantly found in the mountains of Bingöl's Kiğı, Yedisu, Karlıova and Yayladere.

The Nature Conservation and National Parks Bingöl Branch Directorate, along with gendarmerie teams, have been actively engaged in continuous feeding and protection initiatives for these wild goats.

"Hunting of these animals is strictly prohibited to ensure their safety and survival," said Erkan Davran, the branch manager of Nature Conservation and National Parks in Bingöl.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts in the Satan Mountain Wildlife Development Area. "Activities are focused on supporting the conservation of wild and hooked horned goats, with awareness campaigns conducted for local residents in collaboration with gendarmerie teams," he highlighted.

Davran noted a positive trend in the wild goat population, with numbers increasing from 1,301 in 2021 to 1,506 last year. He mentioned that these figures, based on inventory studies, likely underestimate the actual population, as there are uncounted mountain goats. Preventing illegal hunting through enforcement efforts and the use of photo traps has contributed to this population growth.

Seasonal conditions play a crucial role in determining the feed needs of wildlife. Davran highlighted the challenging winter of 2022, during which 43 tons of feed were provided. However, with more favorable conditions in recent years, the need for supplementary feeding has decreased, with only occasional activities in high altitudes. Over the past three years, a total of 65 tons of feed have been released into nature to support wildlife in the region.