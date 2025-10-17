On the slopes of Mount Erciyes, Central Anatolia’s highest peak, wild horses, known locally as "yılkı atları," roam freely, blending with the rugged landscape.

Once indispensable to local villagers, horses became less necessary with modern technology. Many were left to fend for themselves in the mountains during winter, gradually becoming fully wild.

Now, the horses have established herds across the steep slopes, often accompanied by foals, galloping freely through the highland pastures. The horses’ territory extends across the plateaus and meadows at roughly 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) above sea level. Droughts and shrinking water sources sometimes pose challenges for the animals.

Muhammed Koçak, president of the Erciyes Sarıgöl Wild Horses and Nature Conservation Association, told Anadolu Agency (AA) in an interview on Thursday that the group was established in 2021 to protect the horses. “There are more than 70 wild horses around Sarıgöl. The spring dried up, so we dug a well, and now our horses and sheep have water,” he said.

Koçak emphasized the horses’ cultural significance: “Horses are part of our tradition. Our village dates back to the Seljuk era. We have always had herds in Sarıgöl. We fight to ensure they continue to exist, in both summer and winter. The Incesu mayor, Mustafa İlmek, helped bring water here, and the Kayseri governor’s office supports our conservation efforts. Wild horses are the symbol of Sarıgöl Plateau. Before 2000, there were more than 500. We call the herds "öğrek" – we say they roamed as an öğrek. Now, we work to protect them so their line does not disappear.”