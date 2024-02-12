Sultan Kösen, who resides in the Derik district of Mardin in southeastern Türkiye, entered the Guinness World Records in 2009 with a height of 2 meters 51 centimeters (8.23 feet), earning him the title of the world's tallest man. Now at the age of 42, Kösen recently attended the launch of the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records in Italy and secured his title for the 15th consecutive year.

After participating in various programs in Italy, Kösen returned home, stating, "By registering my 15th year of holding the record, I secured my place in the book."

With hands measuring 27.5 centimeters and feet measuring 36.5 centimeters, Kösen has traveled to over 128 countries, representing his homeland Mardin and Türkiye in various programs.

Emphasizing that they showcase the beauties of Türkiye and Mardin to the world, Kösen said: "Wherever we go, we talk about the beauties of our country. People also want to see these beauties firsthand and express their desire to visit Türkiye at the earliest opportunity. We return to our country happily."

Kösen added: "Next week, I am going to Los Angeles. There, we will participate in various events and represent our country in the best way possible. We carry the culture and beauties of our Mardin and other different provinces to the world. We are proud of our country, and I'm sure all of Türkiye is proud of us."

"The Guinness World Records," known previously as "The Guinness Book of Records," is a reference book that lists records of human achievements and extremes of the natural world. It is published annually. The book itself holds a world record, being the best-selling copyrighted book series of all time. It has been translated into multiple languages and is available in over 100 countries. Its popularity stems from its diverse range of records, covering everything from the tallest and shortest humans to the fastest animals and the largest man-made structures.