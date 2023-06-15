Over 150 primary school students recently embarked on a remarkable educational journey to the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Mersin's southern province. During the field trip, officials gave the children valuable information about nuclear energy through various sessions and activities.

Before the visit, the students were equipped with protective gear, including helmets and vests as they received important instructions on occupational safety.

The field trip at the Akkuyu NPP began at the Eastern Cargo Terminal, where the students had the opportunity to witness the unloading process of equipment and supplies for the plant. The best of the trip was when each student sat on the operator's chair of the world's giant crawler crane, leading to an unforgettable experience. Another memorable stop was the fire department unit, where the children received a brief training session on search and rescue operations, while the staff emphasized on the significance of speed for firefighters and rescuers.

Firefighters also demonstrated their quick response and actions during emergencies, providing valuable insights to the young visitors. The field trip concluded at the cruise hill, offering a panoramic view of the construction site of the Akkuyu NPP.

The initiative to organize this educational trip originated from Aleksey Likhachev, the General Director of the Russian State Nuclear Energy Corporation Rosatom, and Musa Ayyıldız, the district governor of Gülnar. The idea was discussed during a meeting at Büyükeceli Elementary School just before delivering the first batch of nuclear fuel to the Akkuyu NPP.

Commenting on the field trip, Anastasia Zoteeva, the General Director of the Akkuyu Nuclear project company, said, "The students are fascinated by the scale of the construction, and their genuine enthusiasm brings us joy."

"The children's visit to the Akkuyu NPP site is a great pleasure for all project employees. Many of these children have parents who work at the plant and have dedicated their efforts to this project. It is wonderful for the kids to learn about the company in which their parents have achieved success," Zoteeva added.

She further emphasized on the tour routes at the world's largest nuclear construction site were carefully planned to expose the students to various professions. This is part of a long-running career guidance project. "The chosen route allows children to explore diverse professions," she added.