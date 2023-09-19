As the climate crisis heats up, young people in Türkiye’s Gaziantep province, one of the 11 devastated by the twin earthquakes on Feb. 6, are turning their increasing worries into art.

At the award ceremony for the third “Fabric Design Contest” organized by the Southeast Anatolian Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association (GATHIB) with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and the coordination of the Turkish Exporters’ Assembly (TIM) in Gaziantep earlier this month, the achievements of 16 final contenders were recognized.

Some 30 contenders weaved and crafted original fabrics and designs through months of rigorous training provided by experts and academicians via GATHIB.

The winning designs of the three categories – looming, weaving and printing – reflected the climate crisis, contrasting the increasing threat with sustainable patterns and environmental swirls.

“The event was held with the notion that the rights of the contenders, all aspiring youths, should not go to waste and should serve as an inspiration in the wake of a tragedy,” Fikret Kileci, the coordinating director of GATHIB, told Daily Sabah after the ceremony.

From the outset of the earthquake’s aftermath, GATHIB adopted a resolute stance, acknowledging the catastrophic nature of the event and refusing to make excuses. The goal was to minimize the impact and repair the substantial damage inflicted, the director said.

He assured GATHIB was mobilizing “all means possible” to help restore stability and recovery in Gaziantep and other quake-hit provinces.

“There were a lot of help and donations, including from international clients, pouring into the region after the disaster and I can attest most of them have been delivered to their intended destinations,” he noted.

He further highlighted the economic toll exacted by the earthquake, explaining that the region’s economy came to a standstill for six months, resulting in a loss of $2.5 billion this year.

“In the face of such challenges, the imperative is to construct earthquake-resistant housing, equip the population with the knowledge to cope with such events and invest in human capital,” he said.

“We need to learn to live with this reality,” emphasized Kileci, who urged a shift in perspective from dwelling on the glass being “half empty” to utilizing resources as accurately and effectively as possible.

“Many factory workers had to relocate their families to other provinces and villages for their safety, but the plan is to bring families back as conditions improve gradually. The priority lies in swiftly restoring damaged psyches and providing permanent residences for the affected individuals,” said Kileci, praising the swift construction of residential homes in the region.

Kileci also emphasized the need for sustainable production within the textile industry, describing the current state as “a transition phase where some stick with conventional methods, others embrace change and improve their practices.”

“Those who adapt to new systems and employ advanced technologies can engage in more specialized and environmentally friendly production methods, contributing to a more sustainable future,” Kileci said.