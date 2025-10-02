The Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB) has marked its 15th anniversary with a ceremony in Ankara.

In his speech at the program on Thursday, YTB Deputy President Abdulhadi Turus highlighted the organization’s new vision and goals for Turkish communities abroad, related communities, and international students.

Founded in 2010 under the vision of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, YTB aims to meet the needs of more than 7 million Turks living abroad, strengthen ties with brotherly communities, ensure equal educational opportunities, and promote these efforts globally, Turus said.

Over the past 15 years, YTB has carried out more than 1,500 projects in 20 countries, spanning law, education, culture, and economic development.

Turus said education remains a priority, noting that 60,000 people – including 15,000 young adults and 20,000 children – have benefited from YTB support programs. “Today, with our Overseas Citizens Scholarships, young people in 18 countries are the guarantee of our future,” he said. He added that 1,050 civil society organizations receive support, and Turkish language programs reach thousands, strengthening cultural ties.

YTB also works to combat Islamophobia and racism through initiatives such as legal education, incident reporting, and the Hate Crimes and Anti-Discrimination Portal (NESAM), Turus said.

He noted that the KATIP program, launched in 2014, has hosted public officials and academics from 85 countries.

The Türkiye Scholarships program, he said, is now “the most comprehensive scholarship program in the world.” Applications rose from 8,000 in 2012 to 125,000 in 2025, with more than 1.5 million applications submitted in total.

Turus said the program has produced 150,000 graduates from 180 countries and 34 alumni associations in 30 countries. “These alumni contribute both to Türkiye and to their own countries after graduation, demonstrating the long-term value of investing in people,” he said.