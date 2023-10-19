To support the "Zero Waste Project" initiated under the auspices of First Lady Emine Erdoğan, a Turkish student, Memduh Cem Çiftçi, has been crafting calligraphy pens from waste materials such as beverage cans, bamboo sticks and tape.

Çiftçi, a student at Eskişehir Osmangazi University Faculty of Art and Design's Department of Visual Communication Design, emphasized the importance of recycling and environmental responsibility. His unique approach to pen-making has garnered attention and inspired him to offer training sessions to share his craft and promote recycling.

He provides instruction in pen-making and calligraphy art to participants in various art galleries, emphasizing the aesthetic appeal of pens crafted from recycled materials, particularly beverage cans. Çiftçi primarily works with flat-tipped pens, known as cola pens — calligraphy pens, and has been producing them for several years.

Reflecting on the environmental challenges of today's world, Çiftçi highlighted the importance of recycling to reduce waste, combat global warming and address environmental pollution. He sees this as a responsibility toward future generations and a crucial element in protecting the environment.

Student makes calligraphy pens made from waste materials such as beverage cans, bamboo sticks and tape, Eskişehir, Türkiye, Oct. 19, 2023. (AA Photo)

Regarding his pen-making process, Çiftçi explained that he starts with a beverage can, cutting off the mouth to create a flat surface. He then employs a ready-made template to cut the surface into the desired pen shape. The template is folded and attached to the handle before being cut and curved at the tip to complete the pen.

The calligraphy pens he produces allow for a variety of writing styles, with thin and thick strokes achieved by adjusting the angle at which the pen is held.

In the future, Çiftçi plans to offer calligraphy training in italic and gothic styles, expanding the reach of his efforts to promote calligraphy and recycling.

Participants in Çiftçi's training sessions expressed their support for recycling and sustainability, emphasizing the need for restorative interventions to address environmental degradation and waste management.