''Türkiye One Heart'' (''Türkiye Tek Yürek'') campaign organized Wednesday evening for the survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquakes gathered a long list of donations from various sectors as well as personal donations, including one from a Syrian businessperson, who donated TL 1 million (around $53,000).

Alaaddin Massah joined the campaign via phone call and shared the amount of his donation.

Millions of people, including children, adults, corporations, religious minorities, organizations and labor unions in Türkiye and several other countries, joined a massive fundraising campaign to heal the wounds of hundreds of thousands of earthquake survivors.

The fundraising campaign organized through the joint effort of eight national TV channels and the participation of numerous TV personalities answering the calls of donors raised TL 115.1 billion for Turkish earthquake survivors.