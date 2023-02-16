Everyone in a household should determine the emergency gathering spots or areas where they can find a void of survival in natural disasters like earthquakes, Emergency Medicine Specialist Dr. Ekrem Musalar explained.

When buildings collapse, the weight of the ceilings falling upon the objects or furniture inside hits these objects, leaving a space or void next to them. This space is called the “triangle of life,” since the falling debris rests in a triangular shape against the object. It is probably the best way to increase the percentage of surviving an earthquake.

The larger the object, the stronger, the less it will compact. The less the object compacts, the larger the void, the greater the probability that the person who is using this void for safety will not be injured.

Everyone who simply “ducks and covers” when buildings collapse is crushed to death – every time, without exception. People who get under objects, like desks or cars, are always crushed too.

Experts emphasize once again that 45 provinces and 110 districts in Türkiye are on an active fault line, making them prone to a possible earthquake. Musalar states that in addition to constructing buildings that are strong against the elements, measures such as an "Assembly Area" should be taken inside the house.

While trying to heal the wounds of the earthquake disaster that caused the loss of thousands of lives, the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration recently shared that 485 active fault lines that can produce earthquakes of 5.5 and above threaten 45 provinces and 110 districts, once again this reveals the fact that Türkiye is an earthquake country. While emphasizing that the most important measure to be taken regarding earthquakes is of course to build strong earthquake-resistant buildings, the experts also gave information about the precautions to be taken before and during the earthquake.

Musalar said that a general void area should be determined where family members can take shelter together in the house during a possible earthquake. "The people of the house should determine a gathering area that can be easily reached, such as a bedside, that can be a living triangle. An area where people can gather during an earthquake. This place should not be a balcony or a closed place, nor should it be far from the main entrance of the house. It should be close to the outside area so that people can be pulled out more easily in case of a possible collapse of the building," he outlined.

Wooden buildings are the safest type of construction to be in during an earthquake. The reason is simple: the wood is flexible and moves with the force of the earthquake. Moreover, if the wooden building does collapse, large survival voids are created. Also, the wooden building has less concentrated, crushing weight.

If you are in bed during the night and an earthquake occurs, simply roll off the bed. A safe void will exist around the bed. Hotels can achieve a much greater survival rate in earthquakes simply by posting a sign on the back of the door of every room, advising occupants to lie down on the floor, next to the bottom of the bed during an earthquake.

Stating that an earthquake health kit, whose location is known to all household members, should be kept very close to the assembly area, and the kit should be filled with necessary items to help them keep alive until help arrives. First of all, there should be plenty of sterile water for wound cleaning, and to meet drinking needs. Again, iodine-containing disinfectant for simple wound care, and sterile bandages to wrap the wound. "There should be plenty of bandages, plasters and band-aids. Of course, this bag should definitely include a whistle to announce their presence, flashlight, external mobile phone battery, spare battery, thermal underwear and dried food."

Crush Syndrome

"Crush Syndrome, which entered the literature for the first time after the Aug. 17, 1999, earthquake in Izmir, is frequently seen in people coming out of the wreckage. Stating that the syndrome, which occurs as a result of injuries, compression and immobility in the form of crushing in people who are under the debris, mostly affects the kidneys, Unfortunately, late deaths can occur. Even if the person does not have any internal bleeding, kidney failure may develop due to crushing and muscle destruction and lack of fluid intake during the stay in the wreckage. This syndrome is seen in most people trapped under rubble. Therefore, the person who was removed from the wreckage must be transported to hospital immediately and receive the necessary treatment to reduce the risk of shock and kidney failure," he emphasized.