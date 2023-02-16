Türkiye's Human Rights and Equality Institution (TİHEK) stated that after the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, expressions and posts containing "discrimination and hate speech" should be avoided and emphasized that this attitude toward especially vulnerable groups violates human rights.

In the statement made by the institution, it was reiterated that the earthquake disaster caused destruction regardless of language, religion, race, color and gender, and expressions containing "discriminatory and hate speech" in the written, visual and social media after the earthquake should be avoided.

Discriminatory discourse, attitudes and behaviors toward vulnerable groups are incompatible with the basic principles of human rights and also deepen the wounds of quake victims.

In the statement, which pointed out that images and videos with the content of "abusive treatment" toward people who are alleged to be "looters" were also shared in various media, it was stated that common sense should be used.

"All allegations issued by authorized public officials should be handled sensitively within the framework of the rule of law," the institution determined.