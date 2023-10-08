At least two Israeli tourists were among three people killed when an Egyptian policeman opened fire in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria on Sunday, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

Extra News television channel, which shares close ties to Egyptian security agencies, quoted an unidentified security official as saying that another person was wounded in the attack, which took place at the Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria.

It said the suspected assailant was detained.

Security forces quickly cordoned off the site of the attack. An amateur video circulating on social media showed at least three ambulances apparently taking the victims to hospitals, while onlookers were seen watching behind a police barrier.

Israel’s Zaka rescue service reported two people killed in Alexandria.

Sunday’s attack came amid major clashes between Israel and Palestinian groups based in the Gaza Strip.