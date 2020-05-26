A total of 3,998 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Africa in the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of cases to 115,346, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Tuesday.

The virus also claimed the lives of 123 more people across the continent during the same period, the update said.

The death toll on the continent has now risen to 3,471, while recoveries tallied at 46,426.

The number of active cases stood at 65,449.

In terms of cases, South Africa continued to be the worst-hit country with 23,600.

Egypt recorded the highest fatalities with 783.

In Nigeria 233 patients have died so far, in Sudan 170 and in Cameroon 165.

The number of cases is the highest in North Africa tallying at 35,400 and counting, in West Africa 29,700, in Southern Africa 25,300, in East Africa 12,800 and in Central Africa 12,200.

North Africa suffered 1,600 deaths, West 626, Southern Africa 504, East 349 and Central Africa 343.

In terms of recoveries, North Africa recorded 15,400, Southern Africa 12,600, West Africa 11,800, East 3,400 and Central Africa 3,200.