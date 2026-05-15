Armed men stormed a school in Nigeria’s conflict-hit Borno state on Friday and took away an unknown number of students, residents said, in the latest mass abduction to hit the country’s northeast.

Gunmen stormed Mussa Primary and Junior Secondary School in Askira-Uba Local Government Area at around ​9 a.m. (0800 GMT) while classes were in ​session and ⁠took several students, said Ubaidallah Hasaan, who lives near the school.

A teacher at the school told Reuters the armed attackers had arrived on motorcycles.

"Despite some students escaping to the bushes, I can tell you many were taken away," the teacher said.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmark of the terrorist Boko Haram militia.

In 2014, Boko Haram kidnapped more than 270 girls in Chibok in ⁠Borno ⁠state, drawing global condemnation. The state has not witnessed another school kidnapping since.

Nigeria's police and military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The community of Mussa lies near the fringes of the Sambisa Forest, a long-standing stronghold of Islamist insurgents who have waged a campaign of violence in northeast Nigeria for more than a decade.

Local lawmaker ⁠Midala Usman Balami called the attack "heartbreaking" and urged authorities to act swiftly.

Borno and neighbouring states have seen repeated attacks on schools and communities ​despite ongoing military operations, raising concerns about security gaps in rural ​areas.

Mass kidnappings by armed groups have become a major security challenge in Nigeria in recent years, with ⁠schools often ‌targeted, although ‌such attacks are less frequent in ⁠the northeast than in the northwest.

In a ‌separate incident on Friday, gunmen abducted students at Baptist Nursery and Primary ​School in the southwestern ⁠state of Oyo. The state has ordered ⁠school closures in the area while police launched a manhunt for ⁠the abductors.