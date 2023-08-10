Leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) ordered the deployment of a standby force to "restore constitutional order" in Niger following the military coup while noting that the West African bloc was in favor of peacefully restoring the democratic order.

The threat of an invasion will keep tensions high in and around Niger, a uranium producer that until the coup was an important ally of the West in the fight against insurgents devastating the Sahel region.

The junta had defied an Aug. 6 deadline to stand down set by ECOWAS, instead closing Niger's airspace and vowing to defend the country against any foreign attack.

After a summit of its heads of state in the Nigerian capital Abuja, the bloc pledged to enforce sanctions, travel bans and asset freezes on those preventing the return to power of democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

"No option is taken off the table, including the use of force as a last resort," said Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, the ECOWAS chair.

"I hope that through our collective effort, we can bring about a peaceful resolution as a roadmap to restoring stability and democracy in Niger," he said. "All is not lost yet."

An official communique was read out which included a resolution asking the bloc's defense chiefs to "activate the ECOWAS Standby Force with all its elements immediately."

Another resolution spoke of ordering "the deployment of the ECOWAS Standby Force to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger," immediately followed by another that spoke of restoring such order "through peaceful means."

Security analysts say a regional force could take weeks or longer to assemble, potentially leaving room for negotiations.

The ECOWAS statement did not spell out how the force would be funded, which countries would participate, or how many troops and what hardware they could contribute.

"There's probably still a lot that has not been agreed to, such as timeline and red lines and what to do in contingency situations if things continue to go sour," said Aneliese Bernard, director of consultancy Strategic Stabilization Advisors.

ECOWAS divided

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the summit, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara said he considered the detention of Bazoum by the junta "a terrorist act" that could not be tolerated.

"We want democracy in our sub-region. We do not accept, we will not accept coups d'etat. These putschists must go. If they don't let Bazoum out to be able to exercise his mandate, I think we should move ahead and get them out," he said.

ECOWAS sought to project an image of resolution and unity, but the bloc is split, with suspended member states Mali and Burkina Faso, both ruled by army governments that seized power in the past two years, vowing to defend the Niger junta.

"There's still a lot of unknowns, but this (ECOWAS statement) is a significant next step and certainly an escalation of tensions, at least between the regional bloc and the junta bloc that seems to be forming right now, between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger specifically," said Bernard.

The United Nations and Western powers, including former colonial ruler France, have backed ECOWAS efforts to persuade the coup leaders to relinquish power and free Bazoum, who is being detained in his residence, but so far they have given no sign they were willing to back down.

Hours before the summit in Abuja, they named a new government in an apparent move to entrench their position and present themselves as a legitimate government for Niger after the July 26 coup.

Western countries fear Niger could follow Mali's footsteps and seek help from Russia's Wagner Group mercenaries, which is in the bad books of both the U.S. and Russia. Wagner's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, welcomed the Niger coup and said his forces were available to restore order.

Despite being one of the world's poorest countries, landlocked Niger, which is more than twice the size of France, is the world's seventh-largest producer of uranium, a crucial material for nuclear power.

Until the coup, it was also an increasingly valuable ally for the West after Mali and others were able to defy their former colonizer France and moved toward closer ties with Russia.

U.S., French, German and Italian troops are still stationed in Niger as part of a Western-backed struggle against a long-running insurgency. The conflict has spread across the Sahel from Mali displacing millions and causing a hunger crisis.

Similar to the coups in Mali and Burkina Faso between 2020 and 2022, the junta in Niamey has highlighted former colonizer France's role in Niger's problems and called it out for a range of sovereignty violations, which, predictably, Paris has denied.