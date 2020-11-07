Ethiopia’s upper house of parliament has voted to set up a transitional administration in the country’s Tigray region, where fighting erupted this week between regional forces and those of the federal government.
The House of Federation’s move on Saturday paves the way for the removal of the northern Tigray region’s leadership that Ethiopia’s federal government considers illegal. The decision needs no further approval, and it gives Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the power to coordinate and carry out the measures.
Ethiopia’s federal government says "the transitional administration will appoint officials, ensure the respect for rule of law, approve the region’s budget and facilitate the process of conducting elections.”
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.