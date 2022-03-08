The European Union and Italy expressed support for the democratic process and election efforts in Libya on Monday.

The High Election Commission Chairperson Imad al-Sayeh held separate meetings with European Union Ambassador Head of Delegation to Libya and Italy’s ambassador to Libya Giuseppe Buccino Grimaldi in Tripoli.

In his meeting with Sabadell, al-Sayeh discussed the latest developments regarding the election process and sought support for it, according to a statement published on the commission’s website.

Sabadell noted that the international community continues to support the Libyan people’s request for a democratic and stable state and that support for the democratic process was necessary in this regard.

In the meeting with Grimaldi, al-Sayeh discussed the latest developments in Libya, while Grimaldi highlighted that Italy stands with the Libyan people regarding elections.

Last Friday, U.N. envoy Stephanie Williams offered to mediate between political rivals in Libya as two rival governments claim power after tentative steps were made towards unity in the past year.

Williams, the U.N. special adviser on Libya, invited lawmakers to appoint 12 members to a committee that will work to overcome the political deadlock.

Lawmakers in the eastern city of Tobruk swore in a transitional Cabinet, with Fathi Bashagha acting as its prime minister. His government is meant to replace that of Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.