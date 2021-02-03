A massive fire broke out in a shopping mall near the Presidential Palace in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Wednesday, according to local media.
Several shops were reportedly gutted in the flames.
Al-Sudani local newspaper said civil defense forces rushed to the scene, locally known as Naivasha Market, in an attempt to put out the fire.
No information is yet available about injuries. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
