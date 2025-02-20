G-20 foreign ministers were set to meet in South Africa on Thursday and Friday amid divisions over the Ukraine war and trade disputes, while the top U.S. diplomat abstained due to a rift with the hosts.

The Group of 20 countries, which represent some 85% of global Gross domestic product (GDP) and three-quarters of trade, often struggle to see eye to eye but geopolitical rifts since Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion have rendered it more fractious than ever.

The discord has increased since President Donald Trump took office a month ago and implemented rapid changes in Washington's trade and foreign policies.

South Africa holds the rotating presidency of the group and for President Cyril Ramaphosa the first G-20 meeting in Africa was an opportunity to get rich nations to heed poorer countries' concerns – worsening inequality, inadequate action on climate change, and a financial system that favors investment banks over poor sovereign debtors.

But the United States won't be attending: Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this month rejected as "very bad" the previously agreed agenda of "diversity, equity and inclusion."

Then Trump cut U.S. aid to South Africa in an ideological dispute with the latter's efforts to redress historic racial injustices in land ownership – and over its genocide case against U.S. ally Israel at the International Court of Justice.

The gathering takes place as Trump has upended the U.S. policy of solidarity with Ukraine as he seeks to broker peace in its war with Russia. He has blamed President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the conflict and sidelined NATO allies in ending a campaign to isolate Russia.

The U.S. absence is an opportunity for China, which has the world's second-biggest economy, to expand its influence. Such efforts by Beijing are normally focused on the Global South but China has quickly sought to capitalize on the cracks in the transatlantic alliance.

Its foreign ministry said on Monday that "healthy and stable" China-EU relations are needed now more than ever.